Michael Robinson's funniest moments on TV

Most of the soccer fans in Spain met Michael Robinson when he signed for Osasuna. He came as an important Liverpool player who came to the League to face the final stretch of his sports career, but in the end he transcended as much more by becoming one of the best communicators in the world of sports.

The great appearance of Robinson in the media it occurred in 'The day after', Canal +. Later it happened to the retransmissions of the parties of the League and Champions League. Later he taught us the more human side of sport in 'Robinson Report' and 'Roninson accent'.

In February of this year 'El Día After' summarized the funniest moments of English on the program and in Canal + and Movistar +. It is worth remembering that first intervention in the program in which he joked about the disaster that was the set that had been prepared for him. "Last season was even worse because there were cans, scarves, newspapers …" joked the unforgettable Michael Robinson.

The latest news from the world of sports