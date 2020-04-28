"Michael Robinson was a strong and resourceful leader"

Michael Robinson is gone and the world of soccer mourns its loss. The UEFA has joined the numerous tributes from the world of football remembering that he won the European Cup with the Liverpool in the 1983-84 season.

The institution that governs European football remembers the former player as a "strong and resourceful leader" who won the biggest continental football title "in his only full season" with the Liverpool. That year, the reds beat Roma at the Olympic Stadium in the Italian capital. The match was decided in the penalty shootout. Robinson entered the field in the 94th minute to replace the legendary Kenny Dalglish.

UEFA recalls that that year the English club also took over the Premier League and the League Cup In England. "He started his career with Preston and also played in England for Brighton, Manchester City and Queens Park Rangers. He settled in Spain and built a media career after finishing his playing days with Osasuna," he recalls. The agency also stresses that the SER commentator and director of Robinson accent He was international 24 times with the Republic of Ireland, with which he scored four goals.

The FIFA He has joined the tribute with a message on social networks in which he highlights his sadness at the death of the former Liverpool and Osasuna international player, among other clubs.

The FAI is saddened to learn of the death of former Ireland international Michael Robinson Michael played 24 games at senior level, scoring four goals during the 1980s May he rest in peace ☘️ pic.twitter.com/IL3fpOMC1j – FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) April 28, 2020

The latest news from the world of sports