Michael Robinson taught the world the human side of sport

April 28, 2020
Edie Perez
Michael Robinson died on Tuesday at the age of 61. The former soccer player and presenter of Cadena SER dhe joined Cadena SER as a collaborator in the sports program 'El Larguero'. In 20013 he began directing 'Accent Robinson, the Human Side of Sport'. Their first program showed us how some athletes ended up being broken toys.

The radio has been so important in his life that in 2018 he wanted to share with the listeners part of their illness. For Michael, radio was always his faithful friend. He communicated in 'La Ventana', together with Carles Francino, that he suffered from cancer, a melanoma with metastases.

As a footballer, the team of his life was Liverpool. In the 83-84 season he managed a triplet, including the European Cup in the penalty shootout against Roma. Liverpool, back then, was placed with four titles as the second best team in the continent only behind Real Madrid, who had six, breaking with Ajax and Bayern who had three.

In his role as commentator and presenter, Robinson made his appearance on Canal + with Alfredo Relaño in 1990. From the beginning, he formed a pair with Carlos Martínez, a couple who has made history in Spanish soccer journalism. From 1991 to 2005, for 14 years, he presented 'The day after'; program for which he received a Ondas Award in 1992 for the best sports program.

