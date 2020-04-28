Michael Robinson, former soccer player and presenter of the SER, dies at 61

Michael Robinson dies, former player and presenter of Cadena SER, at 61 years old. The presenter of 'Accent Robinson' announced in December 2018 in 'La Ventana' that he had cancer.

Listen to Michael Robinson, the human side of sport in Play SER

With tremendous sadness we inform you of Michael's death. It leaves us with a great emptiness, but also countless memories, full of the same love that you have shown him. We will be eternally grateful to you for making this man SO HAPPY, he never walked alone. Thank you – Michael Robinson (@michaelrobinson) April 28, 2020

Robinson played soccer at a professional level for 14 years, from 1975 to 1989, the year in which he retired after playing his last three seasons in Spain, specifically at Club Atlético Osasuna. After retiring, he decided to stay and live in Spain. During his time at Liverpool, the team of his life, achieved a triplet in the 83-84 season, including the European Cup in the penalty shootout against Roma. Liverpool, back then, was placed with four titles as the second best team in the continent only behind Real Madrid, who had six, breaking with Ajax and Bayern who had three.

Almost as soon as he left football, Michael Robinson entered the world of sports journalism. After a brief stint on Spanish Television, in 1990 he landed on Canal + with Alfredo Relaño. From the beginning he formed a pair with Carlos Martínez, a couple who has made history in Spanish football journalism.

A few months later he would start collaborating with Cadena SER as a commentator on 'El Larguero'. From 1991 to 2005, for 14 years, he presented 'The day after'; program for which he received a Ondas Award in 1992 for the best sports program.

Shortly after, 'Robinson Report' would begin specifically in 2007, a program specialized in reports of own production that would later be transferred to Cadena SER in April 2013 with 'Acento Robinson'. His last show on SER aired on March 8.