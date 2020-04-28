Sports

Michael Robinson, former soccer player and presenter of the SER, dies at 61

April 28, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Michael Robinson dies, former player and presenter of Cadena SER, at 61 years old. The presenter of 'Accent Robinson' announced in December 2018 in 'La Ventana' that he had cancer.

Sound profile of the former soccer player and presenter of Cadena SER, who died at the age of 61.

Robinson played soccer at a professional level for 14 years, from 1975 to 1989, the year in which he retired after playing his last three seasons in Spain, specifically at Club Atlético Osasuna. After retiring, he decided to stay and live in Spain. During his time at Liverpool, the team of his life, achieved a triplet in the 83-84 season, including the European Cup in the penalty shootout against Roma. Liverpool, back then, was placed with four titles as the second best team in the continent only behind Real Madrid, who had six, breaking with Ajax and Bayern who had three.

Almost as soon as he left football, Michael Robinson entered the world of sports journalism. After a brief stint on Spanish Television, in 1990 he landed on Canal + with Alfredo Relaño. From the beginning he formed a pair with Carlos Martínez, a couple who has made history in Spanish football journalism.

A few months later he would start collaborating with Cadena SER as a commentator on 'El Larguero'. From 1991 to 2005, for 14 years, he presented 'The day after'; program for which he received a Ondas Award in 1992 for the best sports program.

Shortly after, 'Robinson Report' would begin specifically in 2007, a program specialized in reports of own production that would later be transferred to Cadena SER in April 2013 with 'Acento Robinson'. His last show on SER aired on March 8.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.