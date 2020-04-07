Michael Phelps: "Asking for help is difficult but it saved my life"

Former US swimmer Michael Phelps recognized the difficulties at the mental level that the postponement to 2021 of the Tokyo Games may have meant for athletes and advised them not to hesitate to ask for help if they are attacked by depression or anxiety as it happened to him because in his case he "saved his life".

"It is our life. I have tried to reproduce what would be happening emotionally right now if I was still competing and really hard to understand ", Phelps admitted in an interview to 'NBC Sports'.

The one from Baltimore, winner of 28 Olympic medals, went through hard times in his career and in the Currently he pointed out that he goes to therapy to combat anxiety. "If you are in a place where you need help, you have to contact and ask for help. That was something that was very difficult for me to do and I can understand it in someone who is having it, but it changed my life. To be honest, it saved my life. " story.

"I will be the first to admit that I still suffer from depression and anxiety, and I've had a day or two in the last three weeks that has been difficult. I'm sure there are people who live exactly the same, "he added.

The 23-gold winner in Games believes that athletes should seek the positive side of this year more effort. "You prepare for something for four years, you know exactly when it will arrive and our bodies are prepared for it, and then you have to wait. The most important thing now is that everyone see this as an opportunity, an opportunity for another year, to fine-tune some small things that will help make a big difference, "he said.