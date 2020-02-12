 Michael Peña still does not know if he will return for Ant-Man 3

Share it:

The third Ant-Man movie is already a reality. In fact, we officially learned of her from a slip of Michael Douglas, who confirmed her ahead of time, although the rumor had been playing for a long time. The plan is to start shooting it in January 2021, with a view to a premiere in 2022, and although the return of director Peyton Reed is confirmed, there are still some issues in the air, or at least that we know publicly.

In addition to being aware of the plot of the film, which has been rumored could introduce the Young Avengers, we still do not know which characters (and consequently actors) will return for the film. Taking advantage of a promotional interview of “Fantasy Island”, they have asked the actor Michael Peña for the possibility of returning as Luis, the role that dazzled many fans, especially for those summary moments that were marked.

Peña wants to return, but acknowledges not knowing anything, and even more unfamiliar is showing the situation after turning point that has meant "Avengers: Endgame".

For the latter, I did not really know in what capacity I would return or if I would return. I think they are a year away from shooting, I think it would be great if I could do a third. But you never know, especially with all the things that happened in ‘Endgame’. Right now, Marvel is in a situation where they can exceed some expectations, they will have to exceed some expectations of other characters, not just mine, so I hope to make the cut.

