Michael Peña missed the filming date

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After many months of doubt, last November 2 we had the news that Marvel had given green light to third Ant-Man's solo film. However, we didn't know much else. Although we still have no release date or start of filming, Michael Peña, who has played the nice secondary Luis, has spoken with ComingSoon about the film. In passing, it has escaped filming date of a production for which he claims not to know if he will repeat paper or not.

For the last one ('Ant-Man and the wasp') I didn't know if I was going to repeat my role and now neither. I think it takes a year to shoot so it would be great if I could do a third. But you never know, especially after everything that happened in 'Endgame'. Right now Marvel is in a situation where it can crush any expectation. Not only can they do it with my character but with many others. Hopefully I will pass the cut.

What Peña refers to is that, with the click of Thanos, we don't know if Luis continued to live his life or if he also disappeared for 5 years and was resurrected in 'Endgame'. His character, therefore, could be very far from the union that kept him with the characters of Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly. The important thing is that, if the film is shot in early 2021, we can confirm that it will hit theaters sometime in 2022. Great news considering that, three months ago, we came to believe that we would run out of a third.