 Michael Peña is happy to create the character Luis at UCM

The actor Michael PeñHe speaks once again about his potential participation in the third Ant-Man film in another promotional interview of “Fantasy Island”. His role as Luis in the movies of the Ant Man is very secondary, in fact, a couple of days ago in an interview he acknowledged not knowing what would happen to his character, if he will return for the new film that will begin shooting in a year.

One of the questions that the actor is asked in this other conversation is whether Luis will eventually become a superhero in Ant-Man 3. Peña acknowledges that he has insisted quite a lot around this idea, especially in "Ant-Man and the Wasp", but for the moment he has always received a negative response

Throughout the second movie I begged for a suit and then he said no, so I said ‘How about a suit with powers?’ and he said no, so I said, ‘How about a suit with limited powers?’ and they said no again, so I think it's a "no" so far! But, you never know with these guys. Most actors do not know what will happen and what will happen in these films. If we knew, we would all be Kevin Feige.

When asked if he was disappointed that Luis did not have the opportunity to join the final battle against Thanos in "Avengers: Endgame"Peña admitted that he was satisfied that his character missed the great moment of the team.

No, I'm happy with the place where I was, you know? We were part of Ant-Man, the original, where no one had really heard about the character and I was able to create, along with the help of Marvel, another character that I really enjoyed playing. That was also very difficult because normally I don't speak so fast or with that acute accent, so it was a challenge.

