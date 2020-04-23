 Michael Mando wants a solo movie about Scorpion

Share it:

Yesterday we echoed the words of Michael Mando in which he seemed to drop his possible return for the third Spider-Man film where, if so, it would be logical to think of seeing his transformation into the villain Scorpio,

Really the only thing we have seen of him has been in that post-credit scene of "Spider-Man: Homecoming", and only as one more recluse, but above all the actor does not stop priming his possible appearance as the iconic villain of the wall-climber. Added to this is the plan by Sony Pictures, which has been dragging for years, to adapt in some way to the Sinister Six.

Now what the actor is asked is his opinion on make a solo movie of the villain. Not that anything has sounded about it, but given that tendency of Sony Pictures to make villain films, who knows if after the two installments of Venom and Morbius, they surprise us with a film focused solely on him. Obviously, he is more than interested, because he believes that he is a very rich character.

I definitely would. I think that would be fascinating … a detective who becomes a villain. Mac Gargan goes a little crazy, and there's another story where he becomes Venom, too. I think he is a very, very rich character; he is a dark character. And he's a cop in the end; he is a detective. I think that would be something I would definitely like to see.

