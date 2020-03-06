 Michael Mando believes that there will always be possibilities to see Scorpio again

Share it:

The post-credit scene of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" left the pleasant surprise of the appearance of Mac Gargan, pointing to a potential appearance of the villain Scorpio in some future film. While we are waiting for you "Morbius" It leaves us with some surprise, a potential Six Sinister movie sounds strongly, or the debut about this group of villains in some future film, and with it, Gargan become the Scorpion.

It is not confirmed that the actor Michael Mando I'm going back for no specific movie, but there is a lot of hope about it, and in fact by asking the Command himself about that possible return in the Marvel Cinematic Universe becoming the Scorpion villain, this one drops that the possibility will always be there.

There is a possibility, ”Mando replies with a laugh when asked if we will see Scorpion again at UCM. There is always a chance.

The first time we saw Gargan in ‘Homecoming’ it was in the battle of the ferry, in which he ended up falling overboard and suffering sequels. From there he was arrested by the FBI and ended up in prison, leaving us the post-credit scene in which he faces Adrian Toomes.