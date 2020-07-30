Michael Jordan's millionaire donation to the fight against racism

Share it:

His Majesty won six NBa rings with the Chicago Bulls. And he had a third and final stage in the most competitive basketball league in the world with the Washington Wizards jersey (REUTERS / Benoit Tessier)

Michael Jordan he made effective the first and impressive installment of his donation plan against racism. Along with his brand, he contributed 2.5 million dollars to three foundations that fight for racial equality. A month ago, the legendary six-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls announced a $ 100 million plan over the next 10 years with the mission of supporting institutions that help achieve social justice and gain greater access to African American community education.

In this first stage, His Majesty donated $ 1 million to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund Inc. and the same amount to the Jail and Convicted Individuals and Families Movement. The Black Voters Matter organization, meanwhile, receives 500,000, according to a statement released by the Jordan brand.

"We understand that one of the main ways we can change systemic racism is at the ballot box. We know it will take time to create the change we want to see, but we are working quickly to take steps to make the voice of the black community heard"MJ noted.

Although he is not used to making public statements, and a few weeks after the success of the documentary series The Last Dance who had him as the main actor, the mythical No. 23 raised his voice and stated his position on the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, it generated a major social impact in the United States

“I am deeply sad, really sore and very angry. I see and feel everyone's pain, outrage, and frustration. I am with all those who denounce entrenched racism and violence against people of color in our country. We have had enough ”, were some of the words of the statement in which he set to work.

And on June 5, it announced the aforementioned donation plan of 100 million dollars in 10 years, which is already underway with the first 2.5 million.

THE COMPLETE COMMUNIQUE THAT ANNOUNCED THE PROJECT

Jordan Brand is us, the Black Community.

Jordan Brand is more than a man. It has always been a family. We represent a proud family that has overcome obstacles, fought against discrimination in communities around the world, and works every day to erase the stain of racism and the damage of injustice. The will, the work, the excellence that the world has come to know is the result of one generation after another, turning their dreams into the next.

It is 2020, and our family now includes anyone who aspires to our way of life. However, even though things have changed, the worst remains the same.

Black lives matter. This is not a controversial statement. Until the entrenched racism that allows the failure of our country's institutions is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of blacks.

Today we announce that Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand will donate $ 100 million over the next 10 years to organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice, and increased access to education.

“Through our Jordan Wings Program, we have focused on providing access to education, mentoring, and opportunity for young Black people facing the obstacles of systemic racism. But we know we can do more. In addition to NIKE Inc.'s investment, we announce a joint commitment by Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand to donate $ 100 million over the next 10 years. We must join forces with the community, government and civic leaders to create a lasting impact together, "said Craig Williams, president of Jordan Brand." There is still more work to be done to drive real impact for the black community. We accept responsibility. "

