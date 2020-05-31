Michael Jordan's harsh statement after the murder of George Floyd: "We have had enough"

Share it:

Michael Jordan released a statement after the murder of George Floyd (Shutterstock)

The death of the African-American citizen George Floyd at the hands of a policeman in the city of Minneapolis, in the United States, has generated in the last few hours a huge number of demonstrations and revolts demanding the end of abuses by the security forces and racist crimes. Various sports personalities have raised their voices to accompany these demands and the former basketball player Michael Jordan He also made his contribution.

The Chicago Bulls legend released a statement Sunday with harsh words to support protesters and demand an end to racism in all its forms.

“I am deeply sad, really sore and very angry. I see and feel everyone's pain, outrage, and frustration. I am with all those who denounce entrenched racism and violence against people of color in our country. We have had enough, "reads the letter at the beginning.

Then he continues: “I don't have the answers, but our voices together show strength and the inability to be divided by others. We must listen to each other, show compassion and empathy, and never turn our backs on senseless brutality. We must continue peaceful expressions against injustice and demand responsibility. Our united voices must pressure our leaders to change the laws and we must also use our votes to create change in the system. Each of us must be part of the solution, but we must work together to ensure that there is justice for all. ”

"My heart goes out to the family of George Floyd and the countless lives that have been brutally and meaninglessly ended through acts of racism and injustice," Michael Jordan closes in his statement.

The tragic event that triggered this series of expressions occurred on Monday, May 25, when the Minneapolis (Minnesota) Police intercepted the African American citizen Goerge Floyd and arrested him after the complaint of the owner of a city store, who assured that he had paid him with an apocryphal $ 20 bill. The violent action of the security forces against Floyd went viral thanks to the video recorded by a passer-by: with George on the floor, an agent he held his knee against the 46-year-old man's head for several minutes, even when he warned her not to breathe.

Please, please, I can't breathe. Please"he insisted without having a positive response from the other side. After his death, hours later, that phrase became a protest slogan that thousands of people adopted and that mobilized the claim of prominent sports personalities such as Lebron James, Magic Johnson and tennis player Coco Gauff, among others.

Infobae – America