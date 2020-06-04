Michael Jordan's childhood revelation: the tragic death of a friend who caused his water phobia

Share it:

The second from the left in the top row. That is Michael Jordan, who when he was a child suffered a trauma that accompanies him until today

Almost a month after the broadcast of the last chapters of the documentary The Last Dance, the 10-episode series that unmasked the backstage of the last season of the legendary Chicago Bulls NBA champions in the 1997-98 season, the sports world still continues to uncover stories about Michael Jordan, the man who was in the spotlight for being the central character of an unforgettable story for basketball lovers.

Before becoming, perhaps, the greatest player of all time and one of the most recognized athletes in history, Jordan was a child who enjoyed a childhood where he only cared about trying to be better to the rest. This was how he was raised by his parents, Deloris and James, who instilled in him from a young age that he always had to improve himself until he reached his best version. "We compete for the love of my father"Michael says in the series over clashes with his older brother Larry.

But when he was still a boy who enjoyed elementary school in North Carolina, an incident marked his life. At just 7 years old, witnessed how a friend was washed away by a wave while they were swimming. This story is part of an account of Michael Jordan The Life, the biography written by Roland Lazenby that was published in 2014.

“I went swimming with a good friend. We were playing in the waves when a huge one came dragging him. He grabbed me. It was a very strong prey, they call it the prey of death, the way someone who sees that they are going to die grabs. I almost had to break his hand because I was going to drag him with him, "Jordan said in the book that has him as the protagonist, in a fact that was also disclosed in an interview that the historic 23 of the Bulls granted to the magazine Playboy in 1992, the year Chicago won its second NBA title.

When asked if he could save him, MJ replied: "No, he died and I haven't been in the water since then"recalled one of the greatest athletes of all time.

Michael Jordan won six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls

After what happened with a close friend, Jordan was afraid of the water. It became a phobia for the legendary player who won six rings of champion of the most famous league in the world of basketball. "Everyone has a phobia. Mine is that I don't like water at all ”he added.

Beyond the tragedy of which he starred, Michael also had another similar episode several years later when he had another incident in a swimming pool while participating in a baseball campus.

Over time, Jordan was seen inside a pool in extraordinary situations. For example, when he suffered a serious injury in his second season in the NBA and had to use water as a rehabilitation tool. Beyond that, try to avoid contact. Or if it does, it protects itself to the maximum. What happens when you get on a boat? “I don't get on without a life jacket. No. I don't even get on small boats. It has to be a big ship ”, he reflects in an interview that returned to the news after the success of the series that had him as the exclusive protagonist.

