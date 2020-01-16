Michael J. Fox signs for ‘The Good Fight’

Share it:

He was one of the episodic characters that most marked the fans of ‘The Good Wife’ and has just announced his return to the Florrick universe, this time in ‘The Good Fight’. Michael J. Fox appeared for the first time in the second season of the series starring Julianna Margulies playing Louis Canning, a lawyer who suffered from a strange condition that caused erratic movements. But, far from becoming complex, he used his pathology to win the sympathy of the judges.

A fiction not too far from the reality of the actor, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 1992 and has repeatedly expressed his frustration with the interpretations of disabled characters in film and television. Something that did not happen with his role in ‘The Good Wife’, "A fully realized person who could be as genuine as ruthless in order to win." We will see him again in the fourth season of the series, which in Spain is broadcast through Movistar + and is scheduled for international premiere in March this year.

But he is not the only one in the original series who will return to fiction. Hugh Dancy (‘Hannibal’) is also scheduled to star in a plot that will last several chapters.

Both actors join others, such as Mike Colter, Matthew Perry, Kurt Fuller, Dennis O'Hare or Jason Biggs, who have also taken up the characters they played in one of the best rated fictions of recent years.