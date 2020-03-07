Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, from Back to the Future, come together after 35 years

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Actors Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, protagonists in the 80s of the movie Back to the Future, came together after 35 years of not doing so and it was for a very special cause.

In different news portals it is reported that Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, who are currently 85 and 56 years old respectively, met again after more than three decades of not doing so.

The actors were at a charity meeting that had an effect on the founding of Michael J. Fox, which helps research Parkinson's disease, which he has suffered since 1991.

Both actors share on Instagram images in which they look happy, in the company of other people, in the aforementioned event.

Michael and Christopher became friends in the filming of the saga of three films directed by Robert Zemeckis.

You may also like: Aislinn Derbez talks about her supposed separation from Mauricio Ochmann

Going back to the future remains one of the favorite films of many young people in the 80s and continues to be broadcast on television today.







