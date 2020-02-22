Michael Hirst speaks again of Bjorn's future in Vikings

Share it:

THERE ARE SPOILERS OF THE END OF 'VIKINGOS'.

What will be what Michael Hirst Have you prepared us in this new batch of 'Vikings' chapters? It has to be fat, because with the 10 episodes that we still have to arrive we will have to say goodbye to the series forever. No doubt we will have an outcome at the height of a series that has left us with the hype through the clouds with this first phase. Many things have happened throughout this first part of the sixth season, with low important, a new villain Russian who is not afraid of anything and a turn Unexpected ending in the last scene that has left us several questions: What will happen to Bjorn? Is Ivar the new king of Kattegat? How will your pact end with Oleg?

Hirst wanted to talk to the media about the future of the series Entertainment Tonight, that the first thing you have been asked is if we have really said goodbye to Alexander Ludwig "I have been ordered from above that I can not talk about the subject," replied the creator of the series, who had previously run out of language saying that the protagonist is not dead, but ended up very badly injured, leaving the door open to see him back in the following episodes. However, now his answer no longer seems so optimistic: "I couldn't be more excited about the way you the final closure came de Bjorn "has added in the interview," We have seen him since he was a child becoming a leader and then a king, so we had a lot of pressure to do well. I'll tell you this: The unexpected of this season is what I loved. The way our characters end is not something that, as a member of the audience, I would not have expected, and I like that. Although you want it so much that it will be otherwise, sometimes it does not, and that to me is very revealing. "

Unfortunately it seems that Bjorn's future is going to hide in a safe, so we will have to wait until the end of the year to find out. And then? Is there any chance of having a season seven? No, Michael Hirst closes that door, but opens a window. Although the mother series is not coming back, it has already been confirmed that we will have a spin-off arriving to Netflix. Titled 'Valhalla', it will be written by Jeb Stuart, it will have a total of 24 episodes and it will take us 100 years after the stage seen in 'Vikings'.