Michael Hirst never planned how to kill Lagertha in 'Vikings'

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Before reaching the break of midseason 'Vikings' left us a couple of memorable scenes. Perhaps the most legendary we had ever seen in the long series. Definitely Michael Hirst He is trying to say goodbye to his audience in style. And he is getting it. Now it turns out that one of those scenes did not arrive long planned in the script. From here there are spoilers of what happened in the sixth season of 'Vikings'. Keep reading at your own risk.

Well, we all stayed in the retina marked the moment when Hvitserk he murdered his grandmother Lagertha He supposedly did not do it consciously, but in one of the hallucinations he is experiencing this season he thought he saw a snake when it was the body of the great warrior. This moment has marked a tragic turn of events, with Ragnar's exiled son, changing sides and joining Ivar In his thirst for revenge. But this moment that seems so highly planned to leave the chess pieces well aligned before the final game, actually came alone.

As he told you Michael Hirst, The creator of the series, Variety, was never quite sure how and when it was going to be the end of Lagertha. Remember that the Viking was already told that a prophecy predicted that it would be a son of Ragnar who killed him. That left two options: Ivar and Hvitserk, as it was clear that Björn or Ubbe would be faithful to Lagertha until his death. As the creator of the series explained "when I made the prophecy I said that, I didn't know which of the children would kill her. I would have inclined, of course, towards Ivar. But history kept evolving and there was always so much predictability in the history of Ivar and so many moments in which he could have left … I was fascinated that he continued to be a kind of free spirit with occasions when he should have died and he did not do so. "

Its arch continued to expand and expand until "when all the pieces were in place, it seemed the right time. I was glad it wasn't Ivar. That would be too predictable. I was glad they didn't kill her deliberately. And I was glad that she herself felt it was the destination that he had known all along, that one of them would kill her. But for a long time I did not know. He was waiting for me to see what would happen. "