Michael Giacchino talks about the BSO of 'The Batman'

Last October the director of 'The Batman', Matt Reeves, announced that he already had the composer of the music for his tape. And he did it through formalities: it was during a concert of his own Michael Giacchino at the Royal Albert Hall in London. They are good friends. They have already worked together on several occasions and now they will repeat in the expected return of the Dark Knight starring a debutante Robert Pattinson.

The winner of an Oscar for the soundtrack of 'Up' and an Emmy for that of 'Lost', and who also has recognized works in his CV such as 'Jurassic World', 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story', 'Let me in', 'Ratatouille', 'The dawn of the planet of the apes' or the 'The Incredibles' saga, re-enters the world of superheroes but premieres on the DC label. And it seems he has done it with "Total freedom"following the idea of ​​creating" a new version"from Batman (something Matt Reeves had already promised). That is, we will have something that has nothing to do with the previous batman soundtracks.

It has been in conversation with Collider, when Giacchino has declared that "I felt total freedom to do what I wanted. Matt always agreed, andThis is our Batman, this is our vision. In the same way that I always loved, what I keep doing with Batman comics and graphic novels is that each of these artists, each of these authors, they make their own decision of what they want it to be. It is his version of Batman. I love it when I see a Batman graphic novel in the 19th century. For me that is great. I love that. I'm not the type of person who says Batman should always be this. Why? It can be what the artist wants to be and has done so over the years, many times. I love the idea of ​​having a drink and just make our version ".

As a detail, it is not the first, nor will it be the last, since we will listen to his music on a tape of the genre. Giacchino has signed the marvelite 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and is already hired for the long-awaited 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'.