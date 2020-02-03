 Michael Giacchino says they are looking for their own version of The Batman

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Recently the composer Michael Giacchino has confirmed that it has already built what would be the skeleton of the soundtrack of "The Batman" but that is still trying to polish certain aspects that were proving somewhat elusive. This is the result of the pressure on this project, which has had composers like Danny Elfman or Hans Zimmer putting music to the famous DC character.

This is exactly what Giacchino refers to in his recent interview due to his attendance at the BAFTAs, where he talks about the dynamics you have with Matt Reeves, director of the film, to try to find out new aspects to explore. The composer especially emphasizes that they are trying to find their own version, not only referring to the musical section.

Matt and I have been talking about this for a year now. We are very friendly friends so we talk all the time casually about this, in plan ‘It would not be fun if we did this, this other … let's opt for this approach and try something different’. We are trying to achieve our version, what we want to do. Hopefully it will be different from that of others. I loved watching the different versions they made, you took a comic and that was just a new version of the character, something that is always fun to do. I feel that we are in front of a whole canvas.

At another point in the conversation he confirms that he has had the opportunity to see the bat-suit that Robert Pattinson will wear as the crusader of the cape.