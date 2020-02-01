 Michael Giacchino has already written the skeleton of the soundtrack of The Batman

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Now that the filming of officially started "The Batman" we just have to wait for something to be launched officially, as a first look at the new bat-suit that Robert Pattinson will wear. While we wait for something that is possible not to arrive in the short term, we bring some statements by composer Michael Giacchino, in charge of making the soundtrack of this new film version of the trepamuros.

In a recent podcast, Giacchino has confirmed that he is already working on the film and that he has even done what will be the main theme, but for now is trying to find the right key that fits the vision that director Matt Reeves has.

I'm stuck trying to get some things done for Batman. I have the main theme written and we have recorded a sample for Matt to have on the set while he works. The skeleton is made but I feel that it still lacks some small detail and that is the situation, I have not yet found what it is but I will.

Robert Pattinson (“The Lighthouse”) stars in the film as the Dark Knight, and will be accompanied by the winner of a Golden Globe Jeffrey Wright ("Westworld") as James Gordon, Zoë Kravitz ("Big Little Lies") as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, the nominee for a Golden Globe Paul Dano ("There Will Be Blood") as Edward Nashton / The Riddler, the Golden Globe nominee Andy Serkis ("Black Panther") as Alfred Pennyworth, the winner of a Golden Globe Colin Farrell (“The Gentleman”) as Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin, twice nominated for a Golden Globe John Turturro (“The Night Of”) as Carmine Falcone and also nominated for a Golden Globe Peter Sarsgaard (“Green Lantern”) on an undisclosed paper.

"The Batman" will be released next June 25, 2021.

Via information | Preston & Steve Fun Size Podcast