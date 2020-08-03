Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones and the bizarre celebration of 20 years of marriage

Share it:

On November 18th the famous couple formed by Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones will celebrate 20 years of marriage and the "newly weds" have decided to celebrate their anniversary in a truly singular way: with a single, very small kiss. Why the actress explains it to us.

"I will lift my mask and let my husband kiss me with passion, then I will put it back firmly ", Zeta-Jones said to People's microphones. "We're not going to have a big party. Not that I'm a big party fan, anyway. It would be nice to bring all our friends together in one place, but we won't do it until we are completely safe. "

Like many VIPs struggling with a busy life, Douglas and his wife are also taking advantage of the quarantine for rediscover family values ​​and affections along with Dylan, his 19-year-old son attending college, and his 17-year-old daughter Carys, who goes to school in Switzerland. "Suddenly we all met together and I must say that I liked it very, very much."

Forced isolation therefore does not seem to affect, if not positively, the family of actors, even if this August the couple's eldest son will have to celebrate his birthday with mom and dad alone. As always, we recommend watching one of the cinema classics: tonight, at 9.15pm, The 7 will broadcast Chinese Syndrome with protagonists Jane Fonda, Jack Lemmon is Michael Douglas.