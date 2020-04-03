Michael Caine thinks 'Batman Begins' is one of his best movies

Share it:

Back in 2003, a young Christopher Nolan, who had already caught the attention of critics and the public with such risky bets as 'Memento', was preparing what was to be the beginning of one of the most important trilogies of modern cinema: a new trilogy about Batman, based on Alan Moore's graphic novels about the Dark Knight. Nolan was mulling over his ideal cast and if he had a clear name, that was Michael Caine, the legendary actor.

"Christopher came to the door of my country house with a script. I could see him through the window but I couldn't recognize him. The moment he showed up, I already knew who he was, because he was a big fan of his three little ones films"

Christopher Nolan loved Michael Caine, and wanted him playing Alfred, the butler who has cared for Bruce Wayne since he was a young child. But Caine was not very clear at first.

Warner Bros.

"I told him he was too old for Batman. Do you want me to play the butler? What would my phrases be? 'Do you want another drink or more custard?' So well, in the end I made the movie and it was one of the best things I've ever done "

Michael Caine repeated the role in the two subsequent installments, and became one of the director's fetish actors, participating in the rest of his filmography.