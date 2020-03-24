General News

 Michael Biehn joins the second season of the Mandalorian

March 24, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Image of actor Michael Biehn

The second season of "The Mandalorian" It continues with its post-production and, as happened with the first, we do not know specific details of the new episodes of the Star Wars series for Disney +. However, after recently learning about Rosario Dawson's appearance as Ahsoka Tano, it is now confirmed that the actor Michael Biehn has joined the season in an original role yet to be confirmed.

The actor is especially known for having played Kyle Reese in Terminator from 1984 but has continued to operate since then, despite the fact that in recent years it had been more stopped with projects such as Hidden in the Woods in 2014. On his role, from Making Star Wars they comment that it will be a bounty hunter from Mando's past, the protagonist played by Pedro Pascal. It is further expected that Bill Burr to return as Mayfeld, a character he once played in the episode in which Mando is trapped in a New Republic prison.

There is no release date for the Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni series yet, but it is expected to hit the company's streaming service later this year, about the same dates the first season premiered. We remember that Disney + is already available in our country and, with it, the first episodes.

Via information | Making Star Wars

