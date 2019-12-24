 Michael B. Jordan would only do Superman if he feels it is done in the right way and fans support

Share it:

The rumor has been playing for a long time that points to the possibility that the actor Michael B. Jordan holsters Superman's suit in some future DC movie, given the unlikely possibility that Henry Cavill returns as the Kryptonian. Obviously this change would bother many fans, although they could always rely on Val-Zod if they are so interested in placing the actor as the Kryptonian. The most curious of all is that it seems that conversations about the studio and actor were produced, but it was the latter who decided not to move forward with the idea.

For the first time we have Jordan's statements about it. They are not the statements that we would like to read, that would be to know if these conversations really occurred, but it does clarify that to get into a role of this style It must be something he feels is being done in the right way and with the support of fans.

These statements are produced in an MTV interview with Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan on the occasion of the film “Justice issue”, which hits theaters on January 10. At one point, interviewer Josh Horowitz asks Jamie Foxx that having Jordan Superman would be something special. Jamie obviously gets excited and screams “Son of Jor-El!”. Then we have Jordan's statements about it reassuring fans.

It has been rumored about me that I would play Morpheus, Superman to the Power Rangers and everything else, so I'm used to the rumors that I'm going to interpret something. But, anything that immerses me in has to be done the right way. It has to be full of authenticity. I'm a fan of comics, you know? I understand that fans are bothered by: ‘Oh no, why are they doing this and why are they changing that?’ I would feel the same way about certain things. So know that if I ever get into something, it would be authentic and something that I feel that people would really support.

At these words, Foxx reacts by saying, "Pssh. Are you crazy. Boy, it's over ”, in reference to those statements have closed any existing possibility.