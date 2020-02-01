Michael B. Jordan of Black Panther pays an emotional tribute to the late Kobe Bryant

Share it:

The tragic death of Kobe Bryant, the star of the basketball team LA Lakers, last Sunday has left a deep mark on all his followers. The athlete was admired by many basketball fans and every day more celebrities are added to pay their particular tribute to Bryant and his family.

Last Friday was a very marked day for the basketball team, as they would play their first game in the angels since the Bryant accident. As a tribute, ESPN He organized a video tribute to the figure of Bryant and his family in the most emotional way possible. In it, the voice we hear narrating the speech is that of Michael B. Jordan, the actor who played Erik Killmonger in Black Panther.

The video shows images of Bryant and his wife (Vanessa) and daughter (Ginna) in a very emotional way that, after the speech of Lebron James, public sensitivity increased exponentially.

"Every day can be an opportunity to get up, a little taller, improve a little. That was Mamba's mentality." @ michaelb4jordan summarize the emotions of the last days. "

This past week we have lived different types of tributes from Kobe Bryant fans. 2K Sports He included some images of the athlete in his NBA 2K20 game a few days ago and his players also wanted to honor Bryant using his equipment in various game modes. In addition, these same fans have mobilized the Internet to ask 2K to include a cover dedicated to Bryant in his next NBA 2K21 title.