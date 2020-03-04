Michael B. Jordan joins David O. Russell's secret movie

Share it:

The new (and secret) movie of David O. Russell It begins to take shape with the two new signings confirmed, one in front of the cameras and one behind. And both are star names.

On the one hand it has been confirmed that the three-time Oscar winner for the best photograph, the Mexican Emmanuel ‘Goat’ Lubezki, whose work earned him awards in 'El Renacido', 'Birdman' and 'Gravity', will join the project as the person in charge of the photography of this film still without an official title. And on the other hand, the actor Michael B. Jordan joins the cast where the names of Christian bale ('Le mans 66') Y Margot Robbie ('Birds of Prey') assigned to the leading roles. The role of the 'Creed' and 'Black Panther' actor in this Russell feature film is unknown, where he acts as a writer, director and producer (along with New Regency). But without a doubt, his signing is great news.

The plot details are kept secret. Matthew Budman, executive producer of some titles of the filmmaker, will be in charge of carrying out the new film. And since production is expected to begin next April, relatively soon we should start to have more information about this untitled film by the director of successes such as 'The good side of things' or 'The great American scam' that is bringing together the most versatile faces of Hollywood.