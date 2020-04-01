Mia Rubín invites her followers to quarantine with her

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Mia Rubín Legarreta went to her social networks to invite her followers to quarantine at her home next to her with a photograph for which she received hundreds of compliments and thousands of likes.

The eldest daughter of Andrea Legarreta and singer Erik Rubín appeared wearing a spectacular outfit in black with which she stole all eyes, following in the footsteps of her mother, who is keeping up with the latest cry for fashion.

"Don't you want to come to my house in quarantine?" Mia wrote in the description of the image that managed to raise almost 50 thousand likes and where she received many positive comments from Internet users.

With this look, the young girl was even more like her mother, because on Instagram Andrea also shared an image with an outfit very similar to that of her daughter.

The great future of Mia Rubín Legarreta

The future for young Mia is full of successes and new plans, since her father has supported her a lot in her singing career. Next April would be the grand debut of the oldest daughter of the famous, however, no official announcement has been made.

In recent months, Erik and Andrea revealed that their daughter's career would be just around the corner and the release of their first single, a purely pop song, would probably come next month, but this could be delayed due to the coronavirus.

Many artists have had to cancel or postpone the launch of their productions and presentations, therefore, it would be very likely that the young woman would have to be forced to do the same to avoid spreading the new virus.