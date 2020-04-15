Entertainment General News

Mia Khalifa without Makeup & Temperature rises Pics – Her Wedding Dresses

April 15, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
A beautiful photograph of Mia Khalifa without makeup, The Temperature Rises. The Adult Film Exam shared a picture of Mia in which She boasted part of her exuberant attributes.

The young woman born from Beirut, Lebanon, uses her Social Network Accounts to spoil millions of fans. Well Recently, the young woman, only 26 years old shared a photograph in which she boasts her beauty.

In the snapshot below, Mia Khalifa can be seen without a drop of makeup, wrapped in purple suit.

The image has uprooted more than 17 million followers on Instagram. She is still achieving dozens of compliments.

MIA KHALIFA CONFESSES HER PAST

Recall that a few months ago, during an interview. Mia referred to her past in the adult film industry.

The Lebanese have narrated how difficult it has been for her to take off the image of a pornographic ex-star.

Daring? These are the supposed wedding dresses that Mia Khalifa will wear at her wedding

Transparent and tight, These are the possible designs that Mia Khalifa will wear on her big day.

“After leaving, my Instagram account was hacked by supporters of the Islamic State, who published propaganda everywhere, ” Khalifa recalled.

She also explained that Instagram deleted her account. It was until a year later that she decided to accept her destiny “as the infamous porn star and try to change the narrative.”

Also, Mia  Khalifa stressed: ” So I created an Instagram account again and tried, in the absence of a better term, to become an influencer. “

It was in March this year when Khalifa announced her commitment to the famous chef. She proposed him for marriage in an extraordinary way.

According to the same actress, the young man prepared a romantic dinner for her. It was one of the dishes in which he decided to include the hidden ring. All the details were made known through social networks.

