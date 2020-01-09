Mia Khalifa refuses to film new adult film: ‘I'd rather starve to death’

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Mia Khalifa, a young man of Lebanese origin who became known for participating in adult films or ‘XXX’, said he will never work in that industry again.

The porn exactriz He revealed a conversation he had with an important producer with whom he worked a few years ago, which promised him a juicy amount of money if I agreed to return to work with him.

In the image, you can read that he is proposed to make several pornographic videos "because the money could use him"; however, she refused and then claimed that made a serious mistake having participated in adult cinema.

“Let me make this as clear as possible: I could be starving in the streets and living behind a Starbucks dump and still say no to that offer,” said the young woman who He is now a sports commentator.

Mia Khalifa He said he would not participate in adult cinema again even if he was starving in the streets or living in a garbage dump.

“There is nothing to reconsider. A mistake I made when I was 21 almost ruined my life and fortunately I was able to lift the pieces and move on. I don't make the same mistakes twice, ”he added.

Since 2016, Mia Khalifa announced that it would completely abandon the adult film industry, and that, from that moment, it would promote sports in the city of Washington.

His leap to fame came when, for recording a pornographic tape dressed in a hijab, the Islamic State threatened her with death.

With information from SinEmbargoMx

You may also like:

Marcial Maciel sexually abused 60 children, admit Legionaries of Christ