Mia Khalifa impacts with new seductive poses

January 11, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Mia Khalifa, porn exactriz, impacts her millions of followers on social networks by posting on her Instagram account new images of her in which she poses in her style. She looks beautiful and seductive, as always.

Mia Khalifa, who is considered a celebrity on the internet, surprises her fans around the world teaching leg, bust and a little more in new images.

In one shot she appears lying in a bath tub and next to her appears Robert Sandberg, her sentimental partner, who is a chef and almost always accompanies her to her work commitments.

Mia is also seen holding a camera and poses very sexy for the camera.

Mia is originally from Beirut, capital of Lebanon, and according to information in her biography she was born in 1993, but she went to live with her family in the United States in 2000.

In February 2011, after reaching 18 years of age, Mia married a man of American nationality.

Mia was 21 years old when she debuted in the porn industry, exactly it happened in October 2014. In a short time she became the most wanted porn actress on the Pornhub website.

Mia declared on Instagram in mid-2019 that an important producer summoned her to return to the porn movie industry and refused to do so. He preferred to starve than give, he said.

