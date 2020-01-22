MHW Iceborne: the creation of the battle with the Rajang in a behind the scenes video

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The first major update of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne launched on console last October, marked the debut of the mighty one Rajang, an extremely aggressive "thundering" beast, first appeared in Monster Hunter 2 in 2006, capable of putting even the most experienced hunters in difficulty

In the game he becomes the protagonist of a spectacular cutscene that sees him fight against a Kirin, an Elder Dragon: despite being a big monster, his movements were created thanks to the contribution of an actor in flesh and blood, which made use of the motion capture technique, which has now become indispensable in modern production, and of some tools, including crutches used to reproduce long limbs. You can get a much more precise idea on how to create the scene by watching the behind the scenes video attached at the bottom of this news.

As we found out by consulting the Monster Hunter World: Iceborne 2020 roadmap for content, Rajang will arrive on PC on February 6th, together with the collaboration with Resident Evil, the volcanic biome in the Terre Guide, the contents of the weapon design competition, the updating of the accommodation and the Joyous Festival. Support for PS4, Xbox One and PC editions it will synchronize definitively starting from the month of May: from that moment, all contents will arrive simultaneously in all versions.