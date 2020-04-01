TV Shows

Mhoni Vidente surprises his followers with a new look

April 1, 2020
Edie Perez
It seems that Mhoni Vidente, in the style of other celebrities, decided to use this quarantine for the coronavirus pandemic as an experimental for her style, since she recently shared a photograph where she appears with a change of look.

The most famous seer in Mexico stunned her followers by showing her new image on social networks, as she opted for a fringe with more shape and straight, as well as a slightly darker hair color than she previously had.

As usual, the fortune-teller showed off in images that she shared on the platform, unlike other artists, she shows that, despite staying closed, she continues to dress as if she were attending a television program.

The incredible change was quickly identified by his most loyal fans, who were present in the comments section to send him compliments and lots of love, ensuring that, without a doubt, this change suited him very well.

According to several of her followers, this makeover makes her look more jovial than any of the other looks she has used in the past.

Mhoni Vidente continues with his predictions on Instagram

Although the seer has already left the morning program Hoy, she has teamed up with the Uno Tv platform to continue giving her acclaimed predictions online, let's remember that all the time she has been a very successful woman in her visions, which has placed her as a of the most popular in that field.

Mhoni assures that the coronavirus vaccine will be found soon, in addition, that very soon there will be positive climate changes such as solar storms that will help beat the virus, as well as the fall of a meteorite near Russia or Asia, without serious consequences.

.

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

