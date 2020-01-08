Mhoni Vidente says that the Third World War has already begun

Share it:

Mhoni Vidente, the most famous astrologer in all of Mexico, assured through her official Twitter account that World War III has already begun and left her ice-cream fans for such a strong revelation.

The famous began by sharing a series of tweets of the attack that Iran made to an air base located in Iraq used by US troops and cited one of them to write the surprising message.

It already started. You have to pray #WorldWarIII friends, "he wrote in the message.

Although many people do not usually believe in this type of thing, the truth is that Mhoni has always made himself known for being a very successful woman when it comes to her predictions, however, she has had her ups and downs.

Previously, the famous psychic alerted all the countries of the world to affirm that the Third World War is very close and that everything will derive from the intention of the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, to seize much of the countries of Latin America.