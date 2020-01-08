TV Shows

Mhoni Vidente says that the Third World War has already begun

January 7, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

Mhoni Vidente, the most famous astrologer in all of Mexico, assured through her official Twitter account that World War III has already begun and left her ice-cream fans for such a strong revelation.

The famous began by sharing a series of tweets of the attack that Iran made to an air base located in Iraq used by US troops and cited one of them to write the surprising message.

It already started. You have to pray #WorldWarIII friends, "he wrote in the message.

Although many people do not usually believe in this type of thing, the truth is that Mhoni has always made himself known for being a very successful woman when it comes to her predictions, however, she has had her ups and downs.

Previously, the famous psychic alerted all the countries of the world to affirm that the Third World War is very close and that everything will derive from the intention of the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, to seize much of the countries of Latin America.

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.