Mhoni Vidente predicts who will reach the final of the Clausura 2020

March 5, 2020
Edie Perez
Mexico.- The famous Mhoni Vidente predicted and announced which teams will reach the Grand Final of Mexican football this Clausura 2020 tournament.

Mhoni Seer has become more famous for his accurate predictions both in earthquakes, attacks, catastrophes and meteorite falls.

And now it was that he aired that the teams that will reach the Mexican soccer final will be Cruz Azul, a team that is currently as the leader of the contest with 16 points.

On the other hand, the other finalist said the famous Cuban would be the team led by El Tuca Ferreti, Tigres de Nuevo León; This team is currently in position # 12 with 10 points.

Three big ones will NOT have a good campaign

Mhoni Vidente added that the Eagles of America, the Pumas of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and the Chivas of Guadalajara will not have a good campaign.

