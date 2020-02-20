Mhoni Vidente predicted meteorite fall in Mexico (VIDEO)

Share it:

Mexico.- Last night, social media users reported the fall of a meteorite near Mexico City (CDMX).

On Twitter, in the official account of the National Civil Protection Coordination, it was reported that regarding the sighting of a #Meteorite, it was analyzed with different members of SINAPROC and specialists, and it was confirmed that it is a meteorite that was probably destroyed in the air .

He also wrote it was unlikely that he had an impact on the territory and so far there is no report of involvement. We remain attentive.

But that is not all the shocking, since the Mhoni Seer predicted that this would happen, a situation that makes this a fuller prediction.

It is unlikely that it has impacted the territory and so far there is no report of involvement. We remain attentive. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/BkzcnRVAZm – Civil Security Protection (@CNPC_MX)

Mhoni Vidente made the prediction but assured that nothing more would happen than the substitute, and without a doubt on February 18, users on social networks began commenting on the information that the meteorite hit near Mexico City.

"I see the Meteorite fall near Mexico City or near Veracruz, but nothing serious, nothing but the scare, you know that all the movements that are taking place so that the human being is completely better in every way, "said the Cuban.







