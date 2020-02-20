TV Shows

Mhoni Vidente guessed that woman who stole Fatima was known from the family

February 19, 2020
Edie Perez
Mexico.- Through a VIDEO the famous psychic Mhoni Vidente gave past predictions about the case that paralyzed all of Mexico, the murder of Fatima, the 7-year-old girl.

Terrible what is happening in Mexico gentlemen, terrible what is happening with so much crime and so much violence, said Mhoni, he said.

Mhoni revealed that the Fatima girl, "the vision that I have, is that I knew the person perfectly, was with all the confidence, had to have been related to the girl long ago."

I don't see any aunt, no family member involved, it was another person; Today they definitely hit the person.

Today through a conference, the Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed that the woman involved in the murder of little Fatima was known to the family.

Sheinbaum, in turn, explained that the woman who stole Fatima lived with her partner in a rented house.




