Mhoni Vidente breaks into tears for misfortunes in the world

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Mhoni Vidente broke down in tears on social networks and it is that the beginning of this 2020 began with very unpleasant events for humanity, so he showed his feeling on Instagram, where several of his fans lamented everything that is happening in the world.

"I am a little sad about the situation in the World, my friends. But My Faith is stronger and makes me think that God is going to do his work to be better," Mhoni wrote on his personal Instagram account.

"Very sad everything that is happening you just have to have FAITH Greetings Moni", "Because your look is so distant and melancholy", "Good morning Mhoni hopefully together continue to pray for the peace of the world. For us," they wrote to Mhoni.

#Mhoni A publication shared by Mhoni Vidente (@ mhoni1) on Jan 8, 2020 at 5:25 PST





Recall that a few weeks ago Mhoni left the program Today apparently because of problems with the producer Magda Rodríguez, who according to the astrologer sabotaged her section because she told him when they let her know that she could no longer be part of the broadcast and even told her that his block was very successful.

"I do not think that someone who generates so many notes a week is impressive Javier and Elisa that Mhoni Vidente lasted eight minutes, ten on the air and gave you notes all week, that is you had the rating all week or had a rating all week… "said Mhoni.

It is worth mentioning that Vidente is one of the most popular astrologers in Mexico since it is almost always right in its controversial predictions.