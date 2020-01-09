Mhoni Seer reveals how long the Third World War will last

Share it:

Mexico.- Mhoni Vidente is one of the most famous astrologers in Mexico, as he has repeatedly succeeded in his predictions.

On this occasion he talked about the possible Third World War, a topic that has generated controversy over the attacks that Iran and the United States have carried out.

January 7 THE DEBATE spread that through Twitter, Mhoni Seer said that the Third World War has already started.

However in the last hours through a VIDEO posted on YouTube, the famous psychic revealed how long the Third World War will last.

"Trump definitely loves war, he loves provoking others, and he does not start it but end the war. Iran has finally mourned, has already buried his relatives but now comes total revenge, a war without quarter against the United States. and against the countries that will be against it. More countries of Turks, Egyptians, Lebanese, Russians, China will gather, very important things are coming, the Third World War will begin very soon, "he said.

For its part, the Cuban astrologer said that January 13, 2020 will be a magical and cabalistic day. The Cuban assured that the Third World War will last 13 days.

January 13 will be a magical, cabalistic day, to start something that will last 13 days, seven weeks, it will be a very quick but very cruel and very strong war, he said.

