Mhoni Seer points out that he predicted death of Kobe Bryant (VIDEO)

Mhoni Seer points out that he predicted death of Kobe Bryant

January 27, 2020
Edie Perez
Mexico.- The famous psychic, Mhoni Vidente posted a video through YouTube in which she is seen ensuring that she predicted the death of Kobe Bryant.

The famous former Los Angeles Lakers player died last Sunday afternoon (yesterday) after the helicopter he was traveling in crashed.

It also transpired that he (Kobe Bryant) was not the only one who died, in addition to his 13-year-old daughter Gianna María Onore; seven other people also lost their lives, including John Altobelli, baseball coach at Orange Coast College High School (OOC), his wife Keri, and his daughter Alyssa, who was Gianna's partner.

Christina Mauser, a female basketball coach at the school attended by Gianna, also lost her life.

Sarah Chester and Payton Chester were also killed, as well as the 50-year-old Armenian pilot, who was reportedly an experienced flight instructor.

Mhoni Seer predicted in a VIDEO the tragedy, "I see a tragedy on a plane, it will succumb (…), I see how the plane crashes in the middle of the city; there are going to go very important people," said the psychic.




Twitter user "predicted" the death of Kobe Bryant 8 years before

Social networks are sometimes places that you do not know, now with the recent death of Kobe Bryant a publication on Twitter has caused a stir because it launched the prediction of the death of the basketball player in a plane crash.

A user who calls himself .Noso, published a message 8 years ago saying that Kobe would die in a plane crash, these are his exact words, "Kobe is going to end up dying in a helicopter crash" (Kobe will end up dying in a helicopter crash)

The publication was made on November 13, 2012, 8 years before the tragic moments, this publication has been quickly shared on Twitter more than 100 thousand times and also exceeding 100 thousand likes.



