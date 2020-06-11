Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Mexico would spend 40 million pesos to participate in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and will need support from the federal government (Photo: EFE)

This Wednesday, the presidents of the Paralympic (COPAME) and Olympic (COM) committees of Mexico they met with the Sports Commission of the Chamber of Deputies. In it they spoke about various topics related to the preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

In the talk, Carlos Padilla Becerra, president of the COM, gave the approximate cost of the participation of Mexican athletes. According to the official, Mexico would spend 40 million pesos, reason why it will request the aid of the federal government.

"We made some contracts with companies that will be promoting us for the Olympic Games"he explained. Although he reiterated that they will need the support of the legislators for next year's budget, which is within their main powers, since it will be when the Olympic joust is held, postponed by the health emergency of COVID-19.

Carlos Padilla Becerra, president of the COM (Photo: Courtesy / Chamber of Deputies)

He assured that they will fully respect the athletes who have already won a place for this fair. Further, He hopes that those who have not yet obtained a place can reach the goal and thus gather a delegation of 150 athletes.

For his part, Mario García de la Torre, head of mission of the COM of the Mexican delegation, considered the road to the Games a challenge. He explained that the COVID-19 pandemic was "The worst blow for world sport".

“The real crisis will be to repair everything that happened during the pandemic. The psychological aspects, the physical loss, no matter how much they train at home, it is not the same as if they went to sports venues ”, he asserted.

Mario García de la Torre, COM mission chief of the Mexican delegation (Photo: Courtesy / Chamber of Deputies)

For this reason, he asked the deputies to support the athletes they could under their charge. He explained that if the athlete has the financing, he will only have to focus on his preparation for the competitions.

Luis Córdova, Director of Communication and Marketing of COPAME, agreed with De la Torre. He indicated that Mexico, before the pandemic, was prepared to improve its participation in the Rio 2016 competition. "However, now we will have to adapt to changes," he said.

It is not just a matter of the Chamber of Deputies, it is a matter of teamwork. We have to protect, in a very special way, the participation of athletes

Liliana Suárez Carreón, President of COPAME (Photo: Courtesy / Chamber of Deputies)

At the same time, Liliana Suárez Carreón, President of COPAME, noted that his management seeks to give athletes the same opportunity to get a ticket to Tokyo. He also noted that it is necessary to find alternatives to support athletes, especially during this health crisis situation.

Ernesto Vargas Contreras, president of the Sports Commission, He stressed that MEPs will work to ensure that competitors have what it takes to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics. Likewise, called on government agencies and sports-related agencies for transparency in the processes selection towards world sports fair.

At the end of the meeting, the deputy Erik Morales he commented to Infobae Mexico that the conversation with COM and COPAME was fruitful. "It gives us peace of mind that the two organizations are working", he detailed.

Erik Morales celebrated the collaboration between institutions (Photo: Courtesy / Chamber of Deputies)

For the legislator and former boxer, it is necessary to continue these meetings continuously. "So that our athletes know that the deputies are aware of them and to see how we support them"he expressed.

“We are practically a year away from the games and there are several things to do. The important thing will be to stick together to arrive at next year's budget on good terms. ”he concluded.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC

Businessmen who denounced Ana Gabriela Guevara for corruption suffered an attack with firearms

Conade prepares the return of athletes to training at CNAR facilities with a new protocol

Amid corruption allegations, Ana Guevara said that it is impossible to triangulate with Fodepar

Olympic medalists coincided in Fodepar mismanagement