Mexico will face Costa Rica at the Azteca Stadium

The tricolor team has faced Costa Rica 53 times, of which 29 are victories, 18 are draws and 6 are defeats.

OBLIGATED CREDIT USA TODAY / Kelvin Kuo

Despite COVID-19 halting soccer activity around the world, little by little the national teams are scheduling matches, which must respond to the health protocols of the "new normal."

And it is that the National Soccer Team of Mexico will not be the exception, as it will close 2020 with two friendly matches. It should be noted that Mexico's last game was on November 19, 2019, when those led by Gerardo “Tata” Martino played against their Bermuda counterpart in the CONCACAF Nations League.

Carlos Watson Simes, sports director of the Costa Rican National Teams, confirmed this Tuesday that the "Tico" team will be measured in an exhibition match against "Tri".

"It is confirmed, yes, it will be held on September 30 in Mexican territory", declared the manager during an interview for Radio Columbia. Through social networks, the Mexican Football Federation (Femexfut) confirmed the news and shared some details.

"The National Team of Mexico (SNM) will face its counterpart from Costa Rica at the Azteca Stadium on September 30 at 9:00 p.m.", the federation said in a statement it published on its official website.

Gerardo "Tata" Martino's numbers with the National Team are not negligible, since in 17 games with El Tri the balance is 15 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss

Photography: Infobae Archive

Similarly, the agency highlighted the positive balance that Mexico has in these meetings. “The SNM has faced Costa Rica 53 times, of which 29 are victories, 18 are draws and 6 are defeats.

Guillermo Ochoa, goalkeeper of América and national team, gave the scoop through a live on the tricolor account. Later, Femexfut shared it on all their social networks.

“Costa Rica is a team that always makes us get the best of ourselves, it is always very competitive. It will be a different match because we haven't trained together for a long time, let's see what the new normal is like in the national team ”, declared the World Cup goalkeeper.

Since the match does not fall under the category of "FIFA Date", the "Tata" Martino will only be able to call players who are active in the national tournament, which will serve to open channels of communication with the players after almost a year of football absence.

Gerardo "Tata" Martino's numbers with the National Team are not negligible, since in 17 games with El Tri the balance is 15 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss.

The second game would be in the old continent, when the Mexicans face the Netherlands in the city of Amsterdam. The meeting will be on October 7 at 1:45 p.m. (Mexico time).

The Aztec team will face one of the best teams in the world at the Johan Cruyff Stadium. In this match they will be able to count on the players who are active in Europe. It transpired that Mexican executives will seek to tie up another meeting to take advantage of the trip to Europe.

The numbers of Gerardo “Tata” Martino with the National Team are not negligibleIn 17 matches with El Tri, the balance is 15 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss.

In addition, the Argentine strategist can boast that he won the 2019 Gold Cup after beating his counterpart from the United States by the minimum at the Soldier's Stadium, located in Chicago.

