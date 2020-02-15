“Mexico is the…”: Celia Lora presumes jacket with controversial message (PHOTO)

Celia Lora He is known for not having a drop of modesty, to show off his sculptural figure or talk. For that reason, it has thousands of fans who follow her faithfully in their social networks.

The sexy playmate She is used to unleashing several controversies because of the bold photos that she uploads to her Instagram, however, this time was different.

In your profile, Lora He shared a photo in which he wears a black jacket with a scandalous message about Mexico and with which many of us agree.

Mexico is the dick. ”

The post he already has more dand 67 thousand likes, however, there is no comment, since Celia You have them disabled.

However, the store that offered the jacket published the same snapshot and Dozens of people have been interested in the garment.

Celia Lora He has 4.9 million followers on the social network, whom he consents on a daily basis with all kinds of photos: sexy, of his travels and daring.

