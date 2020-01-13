“Mexico is also my country”: Sarita Sosa ends mourning for José José's death

Share it:

Sara Sosa and her mother Sara Salazar appeared on the cover of the prestigious magazine Hola in its United States version.

There, the younger sister of Marysol and José Joel said that "I will always wish their brothers the best".

In the publication, José José's youngest daughter said that she and her family have lived the mourning of the Prince of the Song in silence, however, Sara says that it is time to end the duel.

In the interview with Hola USA, Sarita posed with a long red skirt and a black lace sweater, and said he chose said outfit to honor the memory of his father José José:

"The 24-year-old has wanted to honor her father's memory, posing, as she confesses, her father would have wanted to see her."

In the emotional interview Sarita recalled how he grew up next to a character so famous in Mexico and Latin America.

He said he grew up accompanying his father on tour; "when I could sit down, I would sit down and start singing with the birds that always surrounded my house. ”

He said that despite the problems he has faced with his older brothers, what gives him strength and sustains him today is "God and my family."

Sarita also revealed the first advice his father gave him:

To ask God to sing through me. ”

Mexico is also my country

A few days ago Sarita gave an interview for Suelta la Sopa. There he assured that he did not take personal teasing towards his person, especially those made in Mexico:

I feel that it is obviously a situation that did not have to happen because they are still judging without knowing, at least on this side there is no resentment towards Mexico, it is also my country ”.

With information from Hola USA and Suelta la Sopa.

