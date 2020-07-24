Mexico Grand Prix, CDMX Marathon, LMB: COVID-19's merciless blow to sporting events

Share it:

Marathons such as those in Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara were affected by the pandemic. (Photo: EFE / Francisco Guasco / File)



Marathon and Half Marathon of Mexico City

The government of Mexico City announced the cancellation of the Telcel 2020 Marathon and the BBVA 2020 Half Marathon, the two most important races in the country's capital, which were scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 30, and October 25, respectively. The measure is intended to guarantee the safety and health of runners, in attention to the sanitary measures that are applied in the country for massive events in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Monterrey Marathon

The Organizing Committee of this sporting event announced that This year's edition will be canceled. However, a virtual marathon will be offered. around the date originally scheduled for the event. "An application that the runner will download to his cell phone will be used to record his performance”Indicates the information on its website.

The virtual marathon "can be run between December 07 (from 00:00 hours) and December 13 (until 22:00 hours) in the distance (10K, 21K or 42K) and in the route chosen by each participant (including treadmill) ”, as indicated on the page.

Guadalajara Marathon and Half Marathon

Just last Wednesday, Tomás Antonio Gallo Padilla, General Director of the Guadalajara Municipal Sports Council and President of the Organizing Committee of the Marathon, announced that it has been decided to cancel the 36th edition of this race scheduled for November 2020.

The Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix has also had to be canceled (Photo: AFP)

Formula 1. Grand Prix of Mexico City

Just this friday the cancellation of the Mexican Grand Prix, the maximum Formula 1 event in the country, was made official, that it would have been carried out from October 30 to November 1 at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

The statement published on the event's website states that "due to force majeure unrelated to the organizers, The edition of the Mexico City Grand Prix scheduled for 2020, will be postponed to be held in 2021 according to the official schedule that Formula 1 establishes.”

For those who had already bought their tickets for this 2020, the organizers call on the fans to save their ticket, since it itself ensures their seat for next year's event.

Mexican Baseball League

After several meetings with the federal authorities, The League, together with the owners of the 16 teams, has decided that the 2020 season will not be played for the first time in 95 years.. This decision is made because there are no conditions to guarantee the health of fans, players, teams and other collaborators involved in this sport.

National Professional Basketball League (LNBP)

After a virtual session between the presidents of the clubs and the leadership of the League, it was decided that this year a short season will be played with fewer teams. The tournament is scheduled to start on September 10, so the finals will take place in the first days of December.

It has also been said that some games will be played without an audience, although others may have a regulated percentage of attendance, depending on the contagion conditions that exist in each state.

The meeting between Atlético de San Luis and Bravos of FC Juárez was postponed until Monday, July 27 (Photo: Twitter @ LigaBBVAMX)

Liga MX: Guard1anes 2020 Tournament

The opening match of the tournament, which would face Atlético de San Luis against Bravos de FC Juárez, had to be postponed, waiting to receive all the results of the COVID-19 tests, to ensure the safety and health of the soccer players and the staff. Initially scheduled for July 23, The meeting was rescheduled for Monday, July 27 at 6:00 p.m., at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium.

In consecuense, The first match of the Guard1anes 2020 Tournament will be played by Necaxa against Tigres, on Friday, July 24 at 7:00 p.m., at the Victoria Stadium. The tournament will be held without fans in the stands, until the conditions for it exist.

So far this week, four teams have reported a total of 16 positive cases of coronavirus among players and staff, which have been mostly asymptomatic.

International MLB and NFL Games

This year it would be the first time that a regular season game of the Major League Baseball would be played in Mexico City (MLB), but it had to be canceled due to the severity of the pandemic in the United States and Mexico. Another bad news for Mexican baseball fans.

Furthermore, everything seems to indicate that This event will also not be able to reach the Mexican capital in 2021., because the MLB has already committed to the games in Monterrey and Guadalajara.

The participation of the Arizona Cardinals had been confirmed earlier this year, the football game which takes place every year at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, but due to the health emergency caused by COVID-19, the NFL announced the cancellation of all its international games, so American football fans will have to wait until next year to be able to live this experience.

