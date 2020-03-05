Mexico City prepares to receive stars at the Spotify Awards

Share it:

Mexico.- The National Auditorium of Mexico City is preparing to host the first edition of the Spotify Awards, which reward the most listened to artists and national and international musicians will perform live.

International artists such as J Balvin, Bad Bunny or Karol G and high-impact Mexicans such as Julieta Venegas, Banda Sinaloense MS, Reik or Los Angeles Azules will take the stage of the first edition of the Spotify Awards to be held on Thursday 5 March at the National Auditorium of Mexico City.

The urban genre and reggaeton are the most listened to styles on Spotify, so they could not fail to be present in this celebration of world reference music.

J Balvin, who is currently the fifth most listened to artist in Spotify worldwide, Bad Bunny, at number 24, or Karol G, with the 32nd position in the world ranking and whose most recent success, Tusa, is in the first place of Latin American charts "will be present, the organization said in a statement.

Silvana Estrada, Daniella Spalla, Christian Nodal, 21st Floor, Zion & Lennox, Zoé, Alemán, Cazzu and Nicki Nicole will also offer their show during the night.

Some of the international guests are already in Mexican lands, as is the case of Zion – of the Zion and Lennox duo – who worried his followers when Lennox asked to pray for his musical partner in a photo in which the first appeared lying on a hospital bed.

But soon Zion himself posted a video on his Instagram profile explaining that what had happened to him was that, due to physical wear, he began to feel very bad during the flight between Costa Rica and Mexico last Tuesday and went to the hospital, where they first checked that it was not coronavirus.

For this reason, he advised his followers to "take things more calmly", although he said that they will not stop working, because together with his partner, Lennox, they will continue on May 15 their tour of shows "ICONIC Tour Twenty 20" , for the United States, to celebrate his 20 year career.

On the other hand, some of the artists from different disciplines that will deliver the prizes to the winners in the event will be La Bala, Mario Bautista, Manuel Medrano, Sofía Reyes, Camilo, Ximena Sariñana, Paulo Londra or NRDWARE.

The gala will be presented by Danna Paola, Luisito Comunica, Franco Escamilla, Ángela Aguilar and Aislinn Derbez.

The Spotify Awards will be the first to reward artists based on the flow of listeners that have their songs on the platform and these data were also used to create the nominees and the award-winning categories, ranging from pop to rock, going through reggaeton, Cumbia or Mexican regional music.

The Swedish multiplatform application Spotify was created in 2006 and currently has more than 140 million users worldwide with the "premium" business model, consisting of a basic service with improved advertising and additional features through a paid subscription.