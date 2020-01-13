TV Shows

Mexico applauds Rodrigo Prieto Oscar nomination

January 13, 2020
Edie Perez
Mexico.- The world of Mexican culture celebrated Monday the nomination of Mexican filmmaker Rodrigo Prieto al Óscar for best photography for his work on "The Irishman", in which he is his third candidate for this award.

The Mexican Academy of Cinema said on social networks: "Mexican cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto has been nominated at the Oscar Awards. Congratulations!"

"Rodrigo Prieto's chingonazo! Congratulations, dear and admired!", Wrote actor Gael García Bernal in his official Twitter account.

In fact, the nomination of Rodrigo Prieto has become a trend in Twitter, where hundreds of users have celebrated the candidacy and its trajectory. Among these, the well-known journalist Carlos Loret de Mola.

This nomination is added by the Mexican Mayes C. Rubeo for the best costume design for his work in "Jojo Rabbit", a candidacy that has also been held, although to a lesser extent, in networks.

"The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences nominates two Mexicans at the 2020 Oscars. Congratulations, Mexican talent!" Said the Mexican Institute of Cinematography (Imcine) in Twitter.



"The Irishman" is Martin Scorsese's most recent film, in which technology rejuvenates its protagonist, Robert De Niro, by computer.

Rodrigo Prieto was nominated for an Oscar for "Brokeback Mountain" (2005) and for "Silence" (2016), the latter under the orders of Scorsese.

Speaking to Efe last December 6, Prieto explained that Scorsese sought that this film did not have "reference" his previous cinema.

It was about "seeing this movie as a work alone", so this time the references were rather "memories" of the director.

"Much of the theme of the film is memory. Scorsese told me about the restaurants where the gangsters met, how he remembered the light, the color," Prieto said.

"Joker" tops the list of candidates with eleven under his arm, in an Oscar that cited Martin Scorsese ("The Irishman"), Quentin Tarantino ("Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood") and Sam Mendes ("1917 ") for a cinematic duel of high flights.

Other Latin bets for the big movie party in Hollywood they will be the visual effects team of "The Irishman", where several Latinos appear under the supervision of Argentine Pablo Helman; and the Brazilian Petra Costa (best documentary with "The Edge of Democracy").

The 92nd edition of the Oscars will be held on February 9 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles (USA).

