“Mexicans say they hate me but deep down they are proud”: Eiza González

The actress Eiza Gonzalez surprised everyone by stating that he is aware of the Love Hate that her countrymen feel towards her, although she is sure that despite that Mexicans are proud of their work.

“Within all the love-hate my country has of me, I feel blessed. I used to be angry at the hate they had for me, but now I'm happy, more grateful. I see it different; I know that sometimes, even though they say they hate me, they feel proud of me, ”he said in an interview with El Universal.

The young model daughter and businesswoman Glenda Reyna has managed to establish a career in Hollywood, all after becoming known in television productions such as "Lola, once upon a time"; "Dream with me" and "True love."

In the year 2014 Eiza Gonzalez managed to get attention with his role as Santanico Pandemonium in the series "From Dusk till Dawn."

Later it was introduced to the big screen with its participation in "Baby Driver" (2017), next to Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Lily James and Jamie Foxx.

It was in 2018 when Eiza Gonzalez became a tendency to participate as a presenter in the Oscar ceremony, with a memorable yellow dress who managed to capture all eyes in that special event.

“Before I was more emotional, now I am more pragmatic. I have reached where I am because nobody has helped me at all, ”said the young woman when she said that she had to “Chop stone” in Hollywood to earn the place where it currently is.

Gonzalez He also recalled how he had to break through in not so optimal conditions: “When I arrived in Los Angeles I started in a small room and now I have a house. (I am happy) with what I have to live, because I am tenacious and what I have achieved is enough for me. And it's not that I'm not humble, I appreciate what I have, but I always want more, ”he said.

Eiza Gonzalez He even said that his manager told him that you have to be taking “the trancazos” to make your way and make it easier for those who come behind you.

The beautiful Mexican awaits the premiere of Hollywood blockbusters as "Godzilla vs. Kong ”, with Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown and Demian Bichir.

In addition it is also "Bloodshot", where it will be next to Vin Disel and "Cut Throat City" with Terrence Howard, Wesley Snipes and Ethan Hawke.

