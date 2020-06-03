"Mexicans are failures": former Colombian player defended Osorio's work with Tri

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

El Tino wore the Atlante shirt in 2001 (Photo: Special)

The controversial statements of Juan Carlos Osorio, technical director of the Mexican team during the Russia World Cup 2018, continue to have repercussions and now it was the former Colombian striker Faustino Asprilla who came out in defense of his compatriot.

In interview with the chain Blu RadioAsprilla not only praised Osorio's career, but exploded against analysts who criticized his time at the Tricolor:

Mexicans are failures, they will never recognize the good that Juan Carlos Osorio did

It should be remembered that a few days ago in an interview with ESPN, Juan Carlos blamed Mexican footballers for the easy elimination against Brazil in the round of 16, detailing that when asked if they were ready to play against the five-time champions, his response “it was just silence"

For Asprilla, Osorio's work was remarkable for the victory against Germany (Photo: File)

This caused that Ricardo La Volpe, strategist of Mexico in the World Cup in Germany 2006, pointed out to the same media as the Colombian was unable to get more out of it to a Mexican team with a high level of quality and experience in Europe. While Hugo Sanchez, who coached the team during the 2007 Copa América, mentioned that Osorio is not a leaderTherefore, he did not know how to transmit his ideas to the players.

In these positions, "The Tino"He assured that both La Volpe and Sánchez, lIt hurts that Osorio played a better role than the one they both did:

It is a humility that they will never have. Hugo Sánchez and Ricardo La Volpe did nothing in the National Team and that is what hurts them. They cannot bear that Osorio did well

The constant line-up changes during the qualifying rounds and tournaments, caused Osorio countless criticism (Photo: Reuters)

The coffee grower concluded that unlike these analysts and several journalists, those selected who were in the World Cup they have good words of the current coach of Atlético Nacional de Medellín:

The players do recognize them, because they are not assholes. They know that with him they beat Germany that they did not lose a match in the first round of a World Cup for many years

It is not the first time that the scorer of the Newcastle (England) and the Parma (Italy) points out the Tricolor football deficienciesdeclared in early May to Blu Radio than, " The (Mexican) Selection is very limited, it is not that Mexico has the best players in the world, they are normal players who made a good world championship with the teacher (Osorio) "

(Photo: Twitter / TinoasprillaH)

On the other hand, Faustino delivered a message on his social networks on Tuesday racial crisis that lives United States after the death of George Floyd: " A man can be fair, honest and peaceful with any skin color, values ​​and compassion have no color ”She published with a photo of him.

Asprilla, who retired in 2004, emerged from the Deportivo Cúcuta youth academy, but in Colombia he is remembered for his time at Atlético Nacional between 1990 and 1992. In Europe he shone with the shirts of Parma and Newcastle. In the Colombian team he shone in the 1990s and played World Cups of the United States 1994 and France 1998.

He also had a very brief stint in Mexican soccer. In 2001 he signed with the Atlante, where it was directed by the Chilean Carlos Reinoso, but only participated in 12 games and scored three goals.

MORE ABOUT OTHER TOPICS

Juan Carlos Osorio blamed the Mexican players for not reaching the fifth game in the 2018 World Cup

The Colombian "Tino" Asprilla announced that he will distribute condoms via drone during the quarantine

Tino Asprilla told how the episode was in which assassins offered to kill José Luis Chilavert