Mexican team went ahead and announced the arrival of Kenti Robles to Real Madrid (Photo: Twitter / @miseleccionmx)

Kenti Robles She is one of the best Mexican soccer players today. After his surprise departure from Atlético de Madrid, has increased the version that could reach the historical Real Madrid.

On this occasion, the Mexican team he was ahead of the announcement of the Spanish club. In a Twitter post, El Tri congratulated the player on joining her new team.

"Historical! First Mexican in Real Madrid for women! To continue raising the name of our country, Kenti Robles! ”, Says the Twitter post of the official account of the Aztec team.

However, the Iberian club has not ruled on it of the arrival of the Mexican. In addition, Kenti Robles herself has not mentioned anything on her social networks.

The defender defended the colors of Atlético de Madrid for five years (Photo: Twitter / @KentiRobles)

And is that at the end of last month, the defender said goodbye to the mattress squad. "After five seasons at Atlético de Madrid I can only be grateful for everything I have lived through," she wrote on her social networks.

“During these years I have always sought to give my best in every training session and in every game to help the team achieve its goals. Many thanks to the board, coaching staff, doctors, physicists, players and fans, "he said.

I have great memories for both the successes and the day-to-day work that has allowed us to grow to achieve them

The zaguera he started his career in Europe at the age of 14. Has been through the Spanish, Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid.

Kenti Robles has won six league titles (Photo: Twitter / @KentiRobles)

In his track record he accumulates three Queen's Cup championships (one with Espanyol and two with Barcelona). In addition, it has managed six league titles, being three-time champion with the Blaugrana and adding three other successes with Atleti.

He has also defended the Mexican team in the World Cup Germany 2011 and Canada 2015. It also has two third places where Panamerican Games (Guadalajara 2011 and Toronto 2015), as well as a gold medal in the Central American Games and the Caribbean from Colombia 2018.

At the individual level, Robles was awarded the Brand Award as the Best Ibero-American Player in 2018. In addition, she obtained the EFE Award as Best Latin American Player in 2020.

With the arrival of Kenti at Chamartín, one more addition to the white club is added, but she is the first footballer to arrive. Before they had passed José Ramón Sauto, Jose Luis Borbolla, Hugo Sanchez and Javier "Chicharito" Hernández.

A new meringue team

After several years, Real Madrid will finally have its women's team (Photo: Twitter / @realmadridfem)

After several years, the Real Madrid will have its women's team. This after the absorption of the Club Deportivo Tacón, which will serve as the basis to form a new women's club.

The meringues made it known on July 1 of this year. "Real Madrid will play the women's soccer competitions from next season 2020-21, with Ciudad Real Madrid being the venue for their matches and training sessions," reads the statement.

"Real Madrid is looking forward to this new challenge with the commitment to promote the promotion of women's football and contribute to its development and growth in our society, "explained the club.

Also, This Monday he started his preseason ahead of the next tournament. The white players passed the medical examinations and will be able to start their training.

