The Mexican team appointed Luis Pérez as technical director of the U-17 (Photo: FMF)

The category U-17 is one of the most important for Mexico, due to the two World Cups achieved in the category. Now the former player Luis Ernesto Perez will be in charge of directing the junior team.

This Wednesday, the now Mexican coach was presented at a press conference. "Today we welcome Luis Ernesto Pérez to the National Teams of Mexico," he said. Gerardo “Borrego” Torrado, sports general director of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF).

Torrado recalled Lucho's great career as a footballer, where he stood out at the Rayados de Monterrey. “We know the great quality he had as a player and We do not doubt that all that experience will be provided to our young promises in his, now, career as a coach ”, he pointed out.

"We are aware that we have chosen well and that great moments will come with him in our representative Under-17 ”, assured Borrego, who was also his partner in the Mexican team.

Lucho played with the Rayados de Monterrey, a club with which he stood out as a footballer (Photo: Isaac Esquivel / Cuartoscuro)

“It is a privilege that they have considered me to be the coach of the U-17 team, ”commented Luis Pérez, who defended Mexico in the 2006 World Cup in Germany and a year earlier in the Confederations Cup in the same country.

The Mexican strategist noted that it will be a great experience for his career as head of the bench. "It is a great challenge in my career, since we cannot ignore that it is a category that has been world champion twice and on two other occasions it has been runner-up ”, he said.

“I believe that the Sub 17 is where you can greatly influence young people in the professional and personal aspect. We are aware and want this selection to be successful in sport and in the future, and above all trying to consolidate these guys in the senior team, "he explained.

In addition, their first task is to prepare those selected for the world premier for the Peru fair in 2021. "We will take virtual rallies to be close to the players. We will try to do everything so that when we are together, they have the clearest idea. We will be a team that has a clear identity”, He indicated.

Luis studied to be a coach at the National School for Technical Directors (Photo: Roberto Martínez / Cuartoscuro)

“I will give my best, I will contribute my experience in the growth of our young players. I am grateful to the Mexican Football Federation for the opportunity it offers me ”, concluded Lucho, who was also accompanied by Beatriz Ramos, director of communication and Image of the FMF.

Lucho's gratitude was also through his social networks. "I thank @FMF for the opportunity to be part of this great project, coach of the Sub 17 of @miseleccionmx, "he wrote on Twitter.

“It is a privilege to be the coach of the team, it is a squad that has been World Champion twice. In Mexico we have a lot of talent! "added the Aztec helmsman.

The Mexican was Toledo's second coach in the Third Division of Spain (Photo: Misael Vartierra / Cuartoscuro)

Pérez made his debut in 1999 as a footballer with Necaxa and he won third place in the Club World Cup in 2000. With Rayados he was champion of the Clausura 2003 and the Apertura 2010.

Luis studied to be a coach in the National School for Technical Directors (ENDIT) of the FMF. He graduated in 2014 and in 2019 he got the title of Coach UEFA Pro in Spain.

It is worth remembering that leading the U-17 will not be Pérez's first experience as a coach. The Mexican was the second coach of the Toledo in the Third Division of Spain.

